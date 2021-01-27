EU regulator clears Boeing 737 MAX for flights

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Wednesday that it had cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again, 22 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.

"Following extensive analysis by EASA, we have determined that the 737 MAX can safely return to service," the agency said in a statement, adding that the assessment was carried out "in full independence of Boeing or the (American) Federal Aviation Administration."