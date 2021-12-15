UrduPoint.com

EU Regulator Says J&J Covid Vaccine Can Be Used As Booster

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered, or after receiving other mRNA shots.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above," the watchdog said in a statement, sing the vaccine's commercial name.

This is the third vaccine after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that the Amsterdam-based agency has approved for a booster for adults.

"A booster dose with Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorised in the EU," it added.

It said it was closely monitoring possible side effects, which it had not currently been reported.

"The risk of thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia (TTS) or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored." Some governments are urging citizens to get booster shots as Covid cases are on the rise again globally, including in several European countries battling fresh waves.

Scientists have said that booster shots appear to protect people against the highly-mutated Omicron variant, detected in South Africa last month, which initial research suggests may be more contagious.

The EMA has so far approved four vaccines for adults in the European Union: the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, along with viral vector vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Related Topics

European Union South Africa May From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

1 minute ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

10 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

17 minutes ago
 Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arr ..

Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

1 minute ago
 38,111 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

38,111 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Se ..

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.