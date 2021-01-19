UrduPoint.com
EU Regulator Says To Approve Boeing 737 MAX Flights Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

EU regulator says to approve Boeing 737 MAX flights next week

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) plans to authorise the Boeing 737 MAX jet to fly again next week, 22 months after the plane was grounded on safety fears after two fatal crashes.

"We think it will be published next week. For us, the MAX will be able to fly again starting next week," EASA director Patrick Ky said in a video conference.

