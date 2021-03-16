EU regulator to give 'update' on AstraZeneca vaccine probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The head of the European Medicines Agency will give an update on Tuesday on the probe into possible blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the regulator said.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke "will provide an update on the investigation of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca and thromboembolic events" during an online press conference at 1300 GMT, it said in a statement.