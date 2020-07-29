UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Relocates Asylum Seekers From Greece, Cyprus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

EU relocates asylum seekers from Greece, Cyprus

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Nearly 100 vulnerable asylum seekers including minors have been relocated from Greece and Cyprus to Germany and Finland, the EU's asylum coordination agency said Wednesday.

At the same time, Greece's migration ministry announced that it had activated a scheme to voluntarily repatriate 5,000 asylum seekers to try to alleviate pressure on the badly overcrowded migrant camps on its Aegean islands.

The European Asylum Support Office said in a statement that 83 people from families with seriously ill children had been relocated from Greece to Germany on July 24.

In addition, 16 Somalis and Congolese from single-parent families were relocated from Cyprus to Finland on July 27.

In both cases, all were tested for COVID-19 before leaving Cyprus and Greece, EASO said.

The programme is supported by the European Commission, the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration.

Greece has some 5,000 migrant minors, most of them living in unsanitary conditions in refugee camps, or in housing not suitable for them.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been blocked in Greece since 2016 when many European states shut their borders in response to a surge in migration and refugees, mainly from war-torn Syria.

Around a dozen European countries have agreed to make an exception for minors.

A small number have already relocated to Portugal, Luxembourg and Germany.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Serbia and Switzerland have agreed to welcome some as well.

Greek authorities have kept island camps under coronavirus lockdown since March, prompting criticism from rights groups.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are now around 120,000 in the country.

More than 26,000 live in camps on the five Aegean islands, originally built to handle just 6,095 people.

The Greek migration ministry said it had begun an EU-funded scheme to voluntarily repatriate 5,000 asylum seekers, offering each application 2,000 Euros ($2,300) to return home.

The scheme had been announced in March but was inactive until now because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the first flights are likely to begin in weeks.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria France Germany Luxembourg Same Ireland Bulgaria Portugal Serbia Switzerland Finland Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Greece Turkish Lira March July 2016 All From Refugee Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 minute ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

16 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

46 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.