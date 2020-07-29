UrduPoint.com
EU Relocates Vulnerable Asylum Seekers From Greece, Cyprus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Nearly 100 vulnerable asylum seekers including minors have been relocated from Greece and Cyprus to Germany and Finland, the EU's asylum coordination agency said Wednesday.

The first relocation -- of 83 people from families with seriously ill children from Greece to Germany -- took place on July 24, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said.

This was part of an ongoing EU scheme to relocate 1,600 minors to various European countries.

In a separate move not part of the EU initiative, 16 Somalis and Congolese fromsingle-parent families were relocated from Cyprus to Finland on July 27.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

