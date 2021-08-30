EU Removes US From Covid Safe List For Non-essential Travel
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:20 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union on Monday removed five territories including the United States from its list of countries exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," a statement from the European Council said.