EU rules out renegotiating N.Ireland post-Brexit protocol

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission ruled out Wednesday renegotiating post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, a statement issued by commissioner Maros Sefcovic said.

The European Union is "ready to continue to seek creative solutions, within the framework of the Protocol" agreed with the British government, but "we will not agree to a renegotiation", the statement said.