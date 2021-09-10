EU rules out renegotiating N.Ireland post-Brexit trade rules

(@FahadShabbir)

Belfast, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union will not renegotiate post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland but wants to "ease" supply issues there, commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned Friday as he visited the British province.

Sefcovic said the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was "the only solution" allowing trade between the UK and EU following Britain's withdrawal from the bloc's single market and customs union at the start of the year.

It mandates checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from mainland Great Britain -- England, Scotland and Wales -- and was agreed by London last year as part of its drawn-out divorce from the EU.

"A renegotiation of the Protocol -- as the UK government is suggesting -- would mean instability, uncertainty and unpredictability in Northern Ireland," Sefcovic argued in a speech at Queen's University Belfast.

"Instead, let's see what can be done to further ease the supply of goods," he added, in a nod to business and trading issues which have emerged since the arrangements came into force January 1.