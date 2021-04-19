EU Sanctions 10 Myanmar Junta Officials, Two Firms
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 Myanmar junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the military over the coup and bloody crackdown on protesters, European officials said.
"In addition to the listing of individuals, two economic conglomerates that are attributed to the military are also affected," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, after a videoconference with EU counterparts.