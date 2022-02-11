EU sanctions on Russia would hit financial, energy sectors: von der Leyen

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Any EU sanctions on Russia in response to an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow would target the financial and energy sectors, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday.

"She reaffirmed the fact that all options were on the table and that sanctions would concern the financial and energy sectors, as well as exports of high-tech products," the European Commission said in a statement, quoting von der Leyen.