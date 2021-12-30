EU Says Backs Arms Embargo After Myanmar Massacre
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union said Thursday it supports an international arms embargo on Myanmar's military regime and toughening its own sanctions following last week's massacre of more than 30 people.
"In view of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.