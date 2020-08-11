EU says Belarus vote not free, threatens sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union declared on Tuesday that the Belarus presidential election that returned authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko to office had been "neither free nor fair."And, in a statement from EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of the 27 member states, the bloc threatened to "take measures on those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results."