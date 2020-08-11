UrduPoint.com
EU Says Belarus Vote Not Free, Threatens Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU says Belarus vote not free, threatens sanctions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union declared on Tuesday that the Belarus presidential election that returned authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko to office had been "neither free nor fair."And, in a statement from EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of the 27 member states, the bloc threatened to "take measures on those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results."

