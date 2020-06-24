UrduPoint.com
EU Says Concerned At Threat Of Fresh US Tariffs

EU says concerned at threat of fresh US tariffs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Commission expressed concern Wednesday at a US threat to impose punitive taxes on European imports over a dispute over US aircraft makers Boeing and Europe's Airbus.

A document from the US Trade Representative says it is considering levying taxes of up to $3.1 billion on European products over the fairness of subsidies to Airbus.

