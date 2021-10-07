UrduPoint.com

EU Says Facebook, YouTube Remove Less Hate Speech

EU says Facebook, YouTube remove less hate speech

Brussels, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU said Thursday that Facebook and YouTube took down less of the hate speech reported to them in 2021 than 2020 as pressure mounts to impose tighter regulation on social media platforms.

The EU's annual review of social media platforms that have signed up to its voluntary hate speech code -- signatories also include Twitter, Instagram and TikTok -- found that the overall removal rate had fallen below two-thirds.

Signatory platforms removed an average of 62.5 percent of content reported by 35 anti-discrimination groups from 22 member states between March and April.

This is lower than the 71 percent average over the same six-week period in both 2019 and 2020.

