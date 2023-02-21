EU says Israel deporting MEP 'deeply disappointing'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The EU called it "deeply disappointing" and "surprising" that Israel on Tuesday deported a Spanish MEP who had arrived for an official trip to the Palestinian territories.

European Parliament lawmaker Ana Miranda tweeted that the action by Israeli authorities against her was a "diplomatic affront" and showed "disrespect" to the EU legislature.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also expressed indignation and said "we are demanding an explanation from Israeli authorities".

And EU foreign affairs spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, told journalists that Miranda's deportation was "surprising" given that "her entry had been authorised expressly by the Israeli authorities".

"We regret the decision" and view it as "deeply disappointing," Massrali said.

She stressed that "respect for all elected MEPs and the European Parliament is essential for good EU-Israel relations".