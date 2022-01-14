UrduPoint.com

EU Says 'mobilising All Resources' To Help Ukraine After Cyberattack

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

EU says 'mobilising all resources' to help Ukraine after cyberattack

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The European Union is mobilising "all its resources" to aid Ukraine after a cyberattack on the country's government websites, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on Friday.

Borrell said ambassadors of the EU's political and security committee would convene for an urgent meeting on the attack, which he added "merits condemnation".

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Condemnation European Union All Government

Recent Stories

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa ..

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa again

12 minutes ago
 The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

53 minutes ago
 Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trad ..

Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trade, Energy Talks - Source

60 minutes ago
 UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth C ..

UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth Challenge in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becomin ..

Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becoming Highest Figure in Latin Amer ..

1 hour ago
 North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles ..

North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles From North Pyongan Province - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.