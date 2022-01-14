EU says 'mobilising all resources' to help Ukraine after cyberattack

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The European Union is mobilising "all its resources" to aid Ukraine after a cyberattack on the country's government websites, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on Friday.

Borrell said ambassadors of the EU's political and security committee would convene for an urgent meeting on the attack, which he added "merits condemnation".