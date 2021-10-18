UrduPoint.com

EU Says No Iran Nuclear Deal Talks In Brussels Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU says no Iran nuclear deal talks in Brussels Thursday

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Union will not hold talks in Brussels on Thursday with Iran on restarting negotiations over the nuclear deal, a spokeswoman for the bloc said Monday.

Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP "there will not be a meeting Thursday", despite Tehran's foreign ministry saying talks would happen that day in the Belgian capital.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear European Union Brussels Tehran

