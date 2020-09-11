EU says no progress in UK Brexit talks but still wants deal

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday warned that "significant differences remain" in trade talks with the UK but said the bloc is committed to a deal, despite a major row over their Brexit divorce.

After talks in London, he warned in a statement that "nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a 'no deal' scenario".