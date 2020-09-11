EU says UK 'seriously damaged trust' with Brexit bill

Brussels, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission warned Thursday the British government "has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK" by introducing a bill to overwrite parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

And, in talks in London, EU vice president Maros Sefkovic warned his British opposite number that unless the measures are withdrawn "by the end of the month" Brussels will consider taking legal action.