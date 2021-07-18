UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says Vaccine Rate Now Higher Than In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU says vaccine rate now higher than in US

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :European Union leaders on Saturday celebrated their coronavirus vaccination programme reaching a higher proportion of its people than in the US, which had outpaced the bloc for months.

"We promised it and it's done. The EU this week overtook the US as the continent with the most first doses in the world," Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter.

Citing statistics website Our World in Data, France's Europe minister Clement Beaune wrote that the EU had now given 55.5 percent of people a first dose, compared with 55.4 across the Atlantic.

Brussels' strategy for rolling out Covid-19 shots was widely criticized in early 2021, lagging Britain and the US for lack of supply.

But Breton, who runs a group working on boosting vaccine production and supply, said that the EU had now overtaken its transatlantic rival while "remaining #open and exporting half of our production to 100+ countries", hailing "efficiency and solidarity" on Europe's part.

At the height of the vaccine scheme's teething troubles, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had in February acknowledged mistakes by the Brussels authority.

She nevertheless insisted that "the battle against the pandemic is not a sprint, but a marathon".

Related Topics

World Europe Twitter France European Union Brussels Marathon February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

1 hour ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

1 hour ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

2 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

2 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.