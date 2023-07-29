Open Menu

EU Says Will Not Recognise Niger Coup Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

EU says will not recognise Niger coup authorities

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Union on Saturday said it would not recognize Niger's putschists who seized power this week and that it was suspending security cooperation with the militant-hit country.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, a general who has led Niger's presidential guard since 2011, declared himself head of the troubled West African country on national television on Friday.

The presidential guard detained democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and confined him to his official residence in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, in the latest coup to strike Africa's Sahel region.

Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone two military coups since 2020 as the countries battle long-running insurgencies waged by militants.

"The European Union does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities from the putsch in Niger," the bloc's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"All cooperation in the security field is suspended indefinitely with immediate effect" in addition to the end to budgetary aid, he added.

Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger", the statement said, calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of him and his family.

Borrell said the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States will meet on Sunday in Abuja to discuss the coup, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said.

Related Topics

Africa Militants European Union Mali Niamey Abuja Burkina Faso Niger Sunday 2020 Family TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

15 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

15 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

15 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

15 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

15 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

16 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

16 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous