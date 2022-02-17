EU seeking 'guarantees' from Mali junta on future of missions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday the bloc was waiting for "guarantees" from Mali's junta, as it weighs the future of its military and civilian training missions after France's withdrawal.

"I sent a mission to Mali, in order to check with Malian authorities, under which conditions and under which guarantees we could consider the possibility of keeping or not keeping our training mission work there," Borrell told journalists.

"The answer will come in the next days," he said.