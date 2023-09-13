Open Menu

EU Seeks 'fair And Just' Green Transition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

EU seeks 'fair and just' green transition

Strasbourg, France, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The EU aims for a "fair and just transition" to a carbon-neutral future, balancing the climate change fight with the concerns of business and farmers, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

In her annual State of the Union speech to the European Parliament, she said she was "convinced that agriculture and protection of the natural world can go hand in hand -- we need both".

She also railed against "heavily subsidised Chinese competitors" that were squeezing European companies in the clean-energy sector, emphasising that "fairness in the global economy is so important".

In a fightback, she said Brussels would ensure a "fast-track" of permits for wind power installations.

And she said it would engage farmers in dialogue on the changes in store.

That responds to headwinds from her own conservative political family, the European People's Party (EPP), which has sought to slow von der Leyen's ambitious green transition goals.

The EPP, the biggest grouping in the European Parliament, says those ambitions unfairly burden farmers, who form a key constituency ahead of European elections next year.

Related Topics

World Business China Parliament Agriculture Brussels Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

14 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

14 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous