EU seeks 'guarantees' from Mali junta on future of missions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday the bloc was awaiting "guarantees" from Mali's junta, as it weighs the future of its military and civilian training missions after France's withdrawal.

"I sent a mission to Mali, in order to check with Malian authorities, under which conditions and under which guarantees we could consider the possibility of keeping or not keeping our training mission work there," Borrell told journalists.

"The answer will come in the next days." France announced on Thursday it was withdrawing troops from Mali due to a breakdown in relations with the ruling junta, after nearly 10 years of fighting a jihadist insurgency.

The decision applies to both 2,400 French troops in Mali, where France first deployed in 2013, and a smaller European force of several hundred which was created in 2020 with the aim of taking the burden off the French forces.

The European Union has had a military mission in the country training Malian forces fighting jihadists since 2013.

It also has a civilian mission helping to train Mali's internal security forces.

The future of the EU's missions in Mali have been in doubt since the military seized power last year.

The bloc is unsettled by the reported arrival in Mali of shadowy Russian mercenary group Wagner. Mali's rulers deny hiring Wagner, which is alleged to have links with the Kremlin.