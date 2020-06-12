UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seeks NATO Help For Libya Naval Mission

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

EU seeks NATO help for Libya naval mission

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU has asked NATO for help with its naval mission enforcing an arms embargo on Libya, officials said Friday.

A senior EU official said the bloc had contacted NATO to see "how we can have arrangements" with the military alliance's Operation Sea Guardian in the eastern Mediterranean.

The move comes after an incident on Wednesday.

NATO's Operation Sea Guardian has two ships patrolling the Mediterranean to monitor shipping, deter terrorism and "project stability".

It gave information and logistical support to Irini's predecessor, Operation Sophia, for a number of years.

"Allies are currently discussing how NATO could support the EU's new maritime mission Irini," a NATO official said. "It is important that the UN arms embargo is fully implemented."The situation in Libya will be on the agenda when NATO defence ministers hold video talks next week.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Alliance Libya

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.