EU seeks NATO help for Libya naval mission

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU has asked NATO for help with its naval mission enforcing an arms embargo on Libya, officials said Friday.

A senior EU official said the bloc had contacted NATO to see "how we can have arrangements" with the military alliance's Operation Sea Guardian in the eastern Mediterranean.

The move comes after an incident on Wednesday.

NATO's Operation Sea Guardian has two ships patrolling the Mediterranean to monitor shipping, deter terrorism and "project stability".

It gave information and logistical support to Irini's predecessor, Operation Sophia, for a number of years.

"Allies are currently discussing how NATO could support the EU's new maritime mission Irini," a NATO official said. "It is important that the UN arms embargo is fully implemented."The situation in Libya will be on the agenda when NATO defence ministers hold video talks next week.