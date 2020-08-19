EU sees rise in annual inflation rate in July

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Consumer prices in the EU climbed 0.9% year-on-year in July, the bloc's statistic office announced Wednesday. Eurostat said the 27-member bloc's annual inflation rate last month was up from 0.8% in June. The figure was 1.4% in July last year. Compared with a month earlier, annual inflation fell in 10 member states, remained stable in three and rose in 14.

Greece posted the lowest annual inflation rate with minus 2.1% in June. This was followed by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (-2%) and Estonia (-1.3%).

"The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (3.9%), Poland (3.7%), and Czechia (3.6%)," Eurostat said. Meanwhile, the eurozone's inflation rate was 0.4% last month, up from 0.3% in June.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.