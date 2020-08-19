UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sees Rise In Annual Inflation Rate In July

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

EU sees rise in annual inflation rate in July

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Consumer prices in the EU climbed 0.9% year-on-year in July, the bloc's statistic office announced Wednesday. Eurostat said the 27-member bloc's annual inflation rate last month was up from 0.8% in June. The figure was 1.4% in July last year. Compared with a month earlier, annual inflation fell in 10 member states, remained stable in three and rose in 14.

Greece posted the lowest annual inflation rate with minus 2.1% in June. This was followed by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (-2%) and Estonia (-1.3%).

"The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (3.9%), Poland (3.7%), and Czechia (3.6%)," Eurostat said. Meanwhile, the eurozone's inflation rate was 0.4% last month, up from 0.3% in June.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Related Topics

Estonia Poland Cyprus Hungary Euro June July All From

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

19 seconds ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

20 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.