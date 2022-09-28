UrduPoint.com

EU Sees Sabotage In Gas Pipe Leaks, Norway Hikes Security

Published September 28, 2022

EU sees sabotage in gas pipe leaks, Norway hikes security

Copenhagen, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The EU said Wednesday that leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines appeared to be "a deliberate act", as fossil fuel-rich Norway boosted security at its installations.

The three outflows from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have sent natural gas prices soaring, exacerbating an energy crunch in Europe as it stands on the threshold to winter.

Methane gas from the leaks are bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea close to Denmark and Sweden in discharges expected to last for a week, until depletion of the gas in the pipelines.

Europe suspects the leaks to be from sabotage.

They "are not a coincidence," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.

" He warned: "Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response." Suspicion has focused on Russia, which has cut gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for severe Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

But the Kremlin hit back, saying it was "stupid and absurd" to accuse Russia of causing the leaks.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel have both blamed the Nord Stream leaks on sabotage.

Michel on Wednesday tweeted that they "appear to be an attempt to further destabilise energy supply to EU".

He added: "Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay."The EU is currently mulling further sanctions on Russia for annexation votes imposed on four regions in Ukraine its forces occupy.

