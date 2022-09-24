UrduPoint.com

EU Sees Trouble But No Breakdown With Italy Far-right In Power

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

EU sees trouble but no breakdown with Italy far-right in power

Brussels, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The potential emergence of a far-right government in Italy has put the European Union on alert for disruptions, with fears that unity over the war in Ukraine could be jeopardised.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni and the League's Matteo Salvini are slated to be the big winners in Sunday's general election on a firmly "Italians First" agenda, in which officials in Brussels largely play the role of the bogeyman.

The biggest worries concern the economy.

Italy's massive debt is seen as a threat to European stability if Rome turns its back on the sound financing championed by outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghi, a darling of the EU political establishment.

A victory by Meloni and Salvini would follow fast on an election in Sweden where the virulently anti-migration and eurosceptic Sweden Democrats entered a ruling coalition, just months before the Scandinavian country is due to take over the EU's rotating presidency.

But officials in Brussels said they would not jump to conclusions about Italy, cautiously hanging on to reassurances made by key right-wing players ahead of the vote.

"This is not the first time that we risk confronting governments formed with far-right or far-left parties," said European Commissioner Didier Reynders, a veteran of EU politics.

"Let voters choose their elected representatives. We will react to the actions of the new government and we have instruments at our disposal," he added.

That was echoed by Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who warned that Brussels had "tools" to deal with errant member states.

"My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we're working together," she said.

- 'Benefit of the doubt' - Italy has huge amounts of EU money on the line. It is awaiting nearly 200 billion Euros (Dollars) in EU cash and loans as part of the country's massive share of the bloc's coronavirus recovery stimulus package.

In order to secure each instalment, the government must deliver on a long list of commitments to reform and cut back spending made by previous administrations.

"To do without the billions from the recovery plan would be suicidal," said Sebastien Maillard, director of the Jacques Delors institute.

"We will give them the benefit of the doubt," said an EU official, who works closely with Italy on economic issues.

"We will judge them on their programme, who will be the finance minister. The Names being mentioned are people that we in Brussels are familiar with," the official added.

However, when it comes to Russia, many fear that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will find in Italy a quick ally in his quest to water down measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A longtime friend of the Kremlin, Salvini has promised that he will not try to undo the EU sanctions. But many believe that his government will make the process more arduous in the coming months.

Whether the war or soaring inflation, "what we are facing in the coming months is going to be very difficult and very much test European unity", said Fabian Zuleeg, chief executive at the European Policy Centre.

The likely election result in Italy is "not going to help in making some of these hard decisions", he added.

France's European affairs minister, Laurence Boone, pointed to the headache of the far-right's unpredictability.

"One day they are for the euro, one day they are not for the euro. One day they support Russia, one day they change our minds," she told French radio.

"We have European institutions that work. We will work together. But it is true that it is worrying," she added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Water Russia Vote European Union Brussels Alert Rome Vladimir Putin Italy Sweden Euro Turkish Lira Money Democrats Sunday National University From Government Share Unity Foods Limited Billion Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

6 minutes ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

11 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.