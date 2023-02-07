UrduPoint.com

EU Sends 27 Rescue Teams To Quake-hit Regions Of Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the EU's emergency response mechanism, 27 rescue teams with over 1,150 personnel have been sent to Türkiye in the wake of Monday's powerful quakes, the EU commissioner for crisis management said.

"So far, we've mobilized 27 search and rescue and medical teams from 19 European countries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to help Türkiye after the earthquake," Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Türkiye is also a member of the mechanism.

The EU member states of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain all sent teams, along with Montenegro and Albania.

In total, 1,150 personnel and 70 rescue dogs were sent, Lenarcic added.

At least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, an official from Türkiye's disaster agency said Tuesday.

The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Twitter France Germany Austria Estonia Spain Albania Italy Belgium Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Croatia Lebanon Malta Netherlands Hungary Greece All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

9 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.