UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Set To Sanction Seven More Venezuelan Officials

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

EU set to sanction seven more Venezuelan officials

Brussels, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The EU is set to sanction seven more Venezuelan officials over torture and other human rights abuses, diplomatic sources told AFP on Tuesday, as the bloc seeks to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Ambassadors from the 28 EU countries are expected to approve the measures in a meeting on Wednesday, bringing to 25 the number of Venezuelan officials under European travel bans and asset freezes.

The EU has had sanctions in place against crisis-wracked Venezuela since 2017, with a ban in place on the export of arms and other equipment that could be used for repression, in addition to the individual measures.

"The majority (of the seven) are members of Venezuela's security and intelligence services involved in cases of torture and other human rights violations," one diplomat told AFP.

A second diplomatic source confirmed the information. After the ambassadors give the green light, the decision will be formally signed off at a later date.

In July, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell asked the EU for sanctions against those responsible for torture in Venezuela, following the death of navy officer Captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo, who may have been tortured while in detention.

Washington has criticised the EU for dragging its feet on sanctions, saying Europe was becoming a playground for Maduro's cadres and their mistresses and children.

Related Topics

Europe Venezuela May July 2017 From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.