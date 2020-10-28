EU sets aside 100 million euros for rapid virus tests

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Brussels has set aside 100 million Euros for quicker tests for coronavirus as Europe faces a second wave of the epidemic, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"Rapid antigen tests are now coming to the market.

This can play a significant role, but we will propose an EU approach to approval," the president of the European Commission said.

A day before an emergency videoconference of EU leaders, von der Leyen said the European Commission would push for better coordinated action on tracking and tracing virus cases across the bloc.