EU Sets Aside 100 Million Euros For Rapid Virus Tests

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

EU sets aside 100 million euros for rapid virus tests

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Brussels has set aside 100 million Euros for quicker tests for coronavirus as Europe faces a second wave of the epidemic, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"Rapid antigen tests are now coming to the market.

This can play a significant role, but we will propose an EU approach to approval," the president of the European Commission said.

A day before an emergency videoconference of EU leaders, von der Leyen said the European Commission would push for better coordinated action on tracking and tracing virus cases across the bloc.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

