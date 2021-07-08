UrduPoint.com
EU Slaps VW, BMW With 875-mn-euro Antitrust Fine

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

EU slaps VW, BMW with 875-mn-euro antitrust fine

Brussels, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU's antitrust authority on Thursday fined German auto giants Volkswagen and BMW 875 million Euros for colluding on the development of anti-pollution technology for diesel cars.

"Today's decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. Germany's Daimler was spared a fine for cooperating in the investigation.

