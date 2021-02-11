EU slashes 2021 growth forecast, but eyes big rebound

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The EU slashed its growth forecast for 2021 on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic kept much of Europe under restrictions, but Brussels insisted that a powerful rebound was near.

The European Commission said GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro would hit 3.

8 percent this year, with the recovery coming later than originally hoped.

But Brussels gave a sharp boost to its prediction for growth next year, upping it to 3.8 percent from 3.0 percent earlier.