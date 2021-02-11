UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Slashes 2021 Growth Forecast, But Eyes Big Rebound

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

EU slashes 2021 growth forecast, but eyes big rebound

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The EU slashed its growth forecast for 2021 on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic kept much of Europe under restrictions, but Brussels insisted that a powerful rebound was near.

The European Commission said GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro would hit 3.

8 percent this year, with the recovery coming later than originally hoped.

But Brussels gave a sharp boost to its prediction for growth next year, upping it to 3.8 percent from 3.0 percent earlier.

Related Topics

Europe Brussels Euro From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Im ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

51 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

33 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

33 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.