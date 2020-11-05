EU slashes economic recovery forecast on virus second wave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has stalled a nascent recovery in Europe, the EU said on Thursday, warning the economy would not return to pre-virus normality before 2023.

In its latest forecast, the European Commission said the eurozone economy would expand by just 4.2 percent next year, much lower than the 6.1 percent it predicted in July.