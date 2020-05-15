UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Spain To Host Venezeula Donor Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

EU, Spain to host Venezeula donor event

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The EU and Spain will host a donor conference on May 26 to support millions of migrants fleeing Venezuela, the bloc's diplomatic chief said Friday.

The event, which will be held online because of coronavirus restrictions, aims to mobilise funds and raise awareness of the plight of more than five million people who have escaped the political and economic chaos engulfing Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro.

"Venezuela's neighbouring countries have shown great generosity in hosting many Venezuelans that have fled their country," Borrell said in a statement.

"Their effort and solidarity should serve as an example to all. We are committed to supporting them at this critical time."More than 40 countries will take part, the EU said, along with UN agencies and international financial institutions and aid organisations.

Oil-rich Venezuela has suffered economic collapse and political turmoil under hard-left leader Maduro, a situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Spain Venezuela May Event All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Widow of Terrorist Behind Paris 2015 Attacks May B ..

22 minutes ago

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk Fro ..

22 minutes ago

Rosneft Largest Beneficiary of Ruble Weakening as ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

22 minutes ago

AJK CDC approves RS. 2406.5 million four mega dev ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.