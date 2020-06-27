EU split on reopening Europe, US ban to remain

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :EU member states remained divided Friday over the partial reopening of Europe's border on July 1, though the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, was to remain excluded, diplomats said.

EU envoys have argued for days on drawing up a list of criteria for reopening borders, with some member states worried about the reliability of coronavirus data.

Sources told AFP that the meeting ended with a tentative list of about 18 countries free to travel to Europe, with national governments given until 1600 GMT on Saturday to approve it.