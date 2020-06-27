UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Split On Reopening Europe, US Ban To Remain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

EU split on reopening Europe, US ban to remain

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :EU member states remained divided Friday over the partial reopening of Europe's border on July 1, though the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, was to remain excluded, diplomats said.

EU envoys have argued for days on drawing up a list of criteria for reopening borders, with some member states worried about the reliability of coronavirus data.

Sources told AFP that the meeting ended with a tentative list of about 18 countries free to travel to Europe, with national governments given until 1600 GMT on Saturday to approve it.

Related Topics

Europe United States July Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

10 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

7 hours ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

7 hours ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

7 hours ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

7 hours ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.