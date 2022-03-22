UrduPoint.com

EU Split Over Russia Oil Sanctions In Face Of 'war Crime'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 01:40 AM

EU split over Russia oil sanctions in face of 'war crime'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :EU nations remained split Monday over banning Russian energy imports, as a top official from the bloc decried "a massive war crime" being carried out by Moscow in Ukrainian city Mariupol.

But foreign and defence ministers meeting in Brussels did give the green light to doubling a financial package for arms to Ukraine to 1 billion euros.

The EU and Western allies have unleashed a barrage of sanctions that have battered the Russian economy as they look to punish President Vladimir Putin for invading his neighbour.

Some members states, including the Baltic countries and Ireland, have pushed to hit Russia's key oil exports in a new round of sanctions.

But economic powerhouse Germany -- and other nations still reliant on Russian fossil fuels -- have been reluctant to target the key sectors.

"Today was not a day to take decisions in the area, so no decision was taken," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"What we need to do is ensure that we come with an effective response which won't lead to an unbearable cost for member states." Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said energy was an "obvious area where if we want these sanctions to bite we should be focusing".

"But it's not that straightforward, unfortunately and that's because a number of EU member states have a very significant reliance on Russian oil and gas.

" He said the ministers had now effectively set the scene for EU leaders to progress with a decision at a summit later in the week.

The debate over a fresh round of sanctions comes as Russia presses on with its devastating attack on Ukrainian cities -- especially the port of Mariupol.

"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Borrell said.

He also accused Russia of pushing as many Ukrainians as possible to flee the country, after more than 3 million have fled over the border towards the EU.

"I am convinced that Putin is using the refugees as a as a tool, as an arm, sending as much as they can," Borrell said.

"They haven't destroyed the transport infrastructure, they just destroyed the cities in order to terrify the civilians and make them escape." In a bid to support Kyiv, the EU has turned arms provider to fund deliveries of weapons to help Ukrainian forces fights back against the Russian invaders.

Borrell said that ministers gave their political agreement Monday to adding an extra 500 million Euros ($550 million) of funding to a package to finance arms for Ukraine.

The move -- which is expected to be formally signed off on later this week -- is part of a broad Western push to help Ukraine keep up its ferocious resistance.

Related Topics

Attack Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Germany Brussels Split Progress Vladimir Putin Mariupol Lead Ireland Border Gas From Refugee Agreement Top Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

50 minutes ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

51 minutes ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

52 minutes ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

52 minutes ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

52 minutes ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>