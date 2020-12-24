EU spokesman says Brexit deal work to go through night

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The European Commission warned early Thursday that efforts to finalise a post-Brexit trade pact would last through the night.

"Brexit work will continue throughout the night," spokesman Eric Mamer tweeted just after 1.00 am (0000 GMT).

"Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all Brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning."