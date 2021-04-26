UrduPoint.com
EU Starts Legal Action Against AstraZeneca Over Vaccine Delivery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU starts legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :European Union has launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over delivery shortfalls of its coronavirus vaccine, the European Commission said Monday.

"The commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement," EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said, adding the action was launched on behalf of the 27 member states.

