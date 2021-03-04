The Hague, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it had started a "rolling review" of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a key step towards approval for use across the 27-nation bloc.

"EMA has started a rolling review of Sputnik V, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.