Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Three EU countries on Tuesday launched a process charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 deal curtailing its nuclear programme, a move that sparked anger and threats from Tehran at a time of growing tensions.

Russia also condemned the European move, warning it risked causing a "new escalation".

Britain, France and Germany insisted they remained committed to the agreement, which has already been severely tested by the US exit from it in 2018.

A US State Department spokesperson said Washington fully supported the three countries, adding, "further diplomatic and economic pressure is warranted".

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also indicated he might prefer a new comprehensive accord negotiated with US President Donald Trump instead of the 2015 deal.