EU states urged to suspend travel from seven African countries over Covid variant

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :EU officials holding an emergency meeting over a threatening new Covid variant first detected in southern Africa agreed on Friday to urge all 27 nations in the bloc to impose travel restrictions from that region.

"Member States agreed to introduce rapidly restrictions on all travel into the EU from 7 countries in the Southern Africa region: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer tweeted.