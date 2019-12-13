EU summit reaches deal on carbon neutrality by 2050

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :EU leaders on Friday reached an agreement to work for carbon neutrality by 2050 -- but without the agreement of coal-hungry Poland.

Diplomats said Poland refused to agree to the date after asking to be allowed to go until 2070, and would report back next year.

"We have reached an agreement on climate change, it is very important, it was crucial, for Europe to show strong ambition," summit host and EU Council President Charles Michel said.

The 27 EU leaders approved the conclusions after an intense debate, and the Czech Republic only agreed to to go along with the plan after it was made clear that some members would be allowed to pursue nuclear power.