Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deep divisions over the EU's legal order and energy bogged down an EU summit into late Thursday, with eastern member states Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic standing in defiance against Brussels.

The rule of law issue was especially thorny, with the potential to shake the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc.

Poland went into the gathering to fiercely defend an October 7 ruling by its Constitutional Court that said EU law applied only in specific, limited areas and Polish law prevailed in all others.

The European Commission and countries including the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium just as fiercely argue that that position undermined EU cohesion -- and was legal cover for Warsaw to strip independence from its judicial branch and roll back democratic norms.

Heavyweights France and Germany tried to calm the row, pressing for dialogue, not duelling, with Poland.

Their leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel held one-on-one talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki just before the summit started.

Macron urged Morawiecki "to find a solution in line with our principles and common rules," according to an Elysee official.

A relatively short two-hour discussion was given over to the issue, kicked off by Morawiecki.

But that was preceded by four hours of inconclusive wrangling over energy, which was the original main agenda item when the summit was organised.

Europe is struggling to find ways to cope with a global energy crunch while sticking to goals to mitigate climate-change.

Diplomats said that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, backed by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, refused to sign off on the summit conclusions on energy, wanting to get new language on the EU's landmark carbon emissions system which he opposes.

Both Orban and Babis are allies of Morawiecki, and Hungary and Poland have a pact to veto any EU moves to punish the other.

The friction from the two disputes soured a EU summit that was likely to be the last for Merkel, who is bowing out to hand over the reins to a new German government being formed following September elections she did not contest.

A group photo of the leaders -- socially spaced -- nevertheless presented a show of unity that belied the disagreements behind closed doors.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that "it's very clear that a red line has been crossed" with Poland's stance on the bloc's legal order.

"This discussion really goes to the heart of Europe," he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin both said it was time to get "tough" with Warsaw.

They and several other leaders said Brussels should not release 36 billion Euros ($42 billion) in pandemic-recovery money that Poland badly wants while the issue stood unresolved.

A few said all EU budget money for Warsaw should be subject to an untested "conditionality" mechanism tying disbursement to member states upholding the rule of law.

As he arrived, Morawiecki showed no sign of backing down.

While he said he was "ready for dialogue" he warned: "We won't act under the pressure of blackmail." He reiterated his argument that the EU was overreaching in its influence over member states, trampling their sovereignty in a way that would lead to "anarchy" and "chaos" if unchecked.

Orban gave him his full support, saying the pressure on Poland was a "witch-hunt".

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who publicly clashed with Morawiecki early this week in the European Parliament, urged action over rule of law.

"We all have to take a responsibility when it comes to protecting our fundamental values," said von der Leyen, who heads the executive tasked with protecting the EU's treaties.

Merkel -- who used to be the boss of von der Leyen, her former defence minister -- said she did not want to see the row with Poland end up before the European Court of Justice.

"A cascade of legal disputes before the European Court of Justice is not a solution to the problem of how the rule of law can be applied," she said.