EU summons Belarus envoy over 'coercive' plane landing

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The European Union on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to condemn the "inadmissible" forced landing of an airliner and detention of a critical journalist.

"Ambassador (Aleksandr) Mikhnevich was informed of the firm condemnation by the EU institutions and EU Member States of the coercive act by which the Belarusian authorities have jeopardised the safety of passengers and crew," a statement said, ahead of a summit of EU leaders set to discuss sanctions.