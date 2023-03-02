UrduPoint.com

EU Supports Inclusive Digital Economies In Pacific Region

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SUVA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) --:The European Union (EU) has pledged 18 million Fijian Dollars (around 8.1 million U.S. dollars) for the next three years to support the growth of inclusive digital economies in the Pacific region through a partnership with the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

This financial support will focus on economic development in the Pacific through the Pacific Digital Economy Program (PDEP), according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

The program will provide the digital foundation for initiatives that promote access to and usage of inclusive digital services and solutions, and enhance digital literacy and education.

UNCDF Regional Lead for the Pacific Region Neha Mehta said on Thursday that this program will focus on addressing four key market challenges, including enabling policies and regulations, promoting inclusive innovation, creating open digital financial ecosystems and empowering customers.

