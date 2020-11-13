UrduPoint.com
EU Threatens New Belarus Sanctions After Protest Death

Fri 13th November 2020

EU threatens new Belarus sanctions after protest death

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union warned Friday that it could impose further sanctions on targets in Belarus and condemned the death in police custody of an opposition activist.

"This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities," spokesman Peter Stano said of 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko's death.

Bondarenko, an artist and former soldier, was arrested on Wednesday following a dispute in a Minsk square that has become a regular meeting place for the opposition.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday, triggering a wave of outrage among the Belarusian opposition, who believe Lukashenko's security forces are ultimately responsible.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

