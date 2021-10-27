UrduPoint.com

EU Threatens To Suspend Sudan Financial Support Over Coup

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

EU threatens to suspend Sudan financial support over coup

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Union threatened Tuesday to suspend financial support for Sudan if the military does not immediately return the civilian government to power.

"This attempt to undermine Sudan's transition to democracy is unacceptable. If the situation is not reversed immediately, there will be serious consequences for the EU's commitment, including its financial support," EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell warned in a statement.

The EU could also impose targeted sanctions against those behind the coup, notably Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan whose junta is accused of detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The 27-member EU condemned the imposition of a state of emergency in the poor African nation and demanded the immediate release of Hamdok and other top officials.

"The EU strongly condemns the military coup in... Sudan and the unlawful detention of the prime minister, several ministers... and civil society representatives," the statement said.

Soldiers on Monday detained Hamdok, his ministers and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council, who have been heading a transition to full civilian rule following the 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The subsequent declaration of a state of emergency and dissolution of the government provoked an immediate international backlash with the United States, a key backer of Sudan's transition, strongly condemning the military's actions and suspending millions of Dollars in aid.

