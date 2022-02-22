UrduPoint.com

EU To Adopt Russia Sanctions 'this Afternoon': Foreign Policy Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :European Union foreign ministers will adopt sanctions Tuesday against Russia over its recognition of Ukrainian separatist regions and further deployment of troops on its neighbour's territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Of course our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide... I'm sure there will be a unanimous decision" required for the measures, Borrell told reporters in Paris, adding that he expected the move "this afternoon".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

